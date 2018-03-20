Spurs power past injury-plagued Warriors for fourth straight victory

The San Antonio Spurs (41-30) defeated the Golden State Warriors (53-18) last night 89-75. LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 33 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double to lead the way for San Antonio. The injured Warriors held a slim, 2-point, lead heading into the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to put the Spurs away. San Antonio is currently fighting for their playoff lives as they are the 5th seed in the West and they were able to pick up the much-needed win Monday night.

Depleted Warriors

Last month, 4 Warriors players represented the team in the NBA all-star game. All but one were on the court for the Dubs Monday night in San Antonio. Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are all currently battling injuries and now Draymond Green has joined them. Early in the 2nd quarter Spurs forward, Danny Green, drove in and Draymond met him at the basket. Danny Greens knee elevated right into Draymonds groin area and he was sidelined for the remainder of the game.

Draymond Green doesn’t think his groin injury is very serious though and calls it more of an annoyance that just wouldn’t go away than anything else.

Aldridge dominates

The Spurs played very well Monday against Golden State, but the performance of the game was LaMarcus Aldridge. The Spurs big guy had a big night against the reigning champs. Aldridge finished with 33 points and 12 boards on 59% shooting (13-22). He was also perfect from the free throw line going 7-7.

Aldridge has been on a tear recently. In his last four games he’s averaging just over 30 points a game. That continued Monday against the depleted Warriors. Aldridge was able to dominate in the second half especially, dropping 19 of his 33 in the half. Golden State couldn’t stop the Spurs big man and with Kawhi Leonard still out and the Spurs fighting for their playoff lives as the season winds down it is a much needed performance from Aldridge.

Spurs trending up while Golden State trends down

After Mondays win, San Antonio has now won 4 in a row and currently sits as the 5 seed in the West. The desperation for seeding and a playoff spot in the West has willed the Spurs on through this stretch and coach Popovich is getting everything out of his guys recently. After dropping 3 in a row earlier in the month the Spurs seem to have turned things around a bit and are trending in the right direction heading into the playoffs. LaMarcus Aldridge is playing fantastic and the defensive effort has been superb recently as well. Even Golden States head coach, Steve Kerr took notice.

Golden State has caught a bad case of the injury bug. All 4 of their all-stars are currently injured and although no injury between the 4 is major it is still a big concern for the Warriors. Golden State is still one of the best teams in the league but missing extended time now could throw off rhythm and chemistry.

Golden State, for everything they have going against them right now are still the odds-on favorite to win the title. However, the injuries could linger or lend themselves to happening again and with teams like the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder surging right now, the Warriors will want to get healthy as soon as possible.