The Dolphins head to The Swamp

On The Road to Gator Nation

Jacksonville University’s baseball team is on the road for a mid-week battle against the Florida Gators. The Dolphins are coming into tonight’s game off of their second series sweep of the season. Due to inclement weather, this matchup is set for tonight at 6 p.m. Chris Hayes, Jacksonville’s head coach, recognizes the team’s strengths and weaknesses but believes they are competitive and continually improving. Tonight’s game will be the Dolphin’s first time playing the Gators this season.

Coming off an injury, senior pitcher Spencer Stockton (1-2, 3.12 ERA) will start in tonight’s game against the Gators. He has proven to be “a jack of all trades” for his team with his tenacity and drive to do well for his team. The Dolphin’s will continue to utilize Stockton and ease him back into the season in hopes of starting him in conference play.

A Growing Team

Last year, Jacksonville baseball earned a 16-5 record in conference play and were ASUN champions. The JU baseball team is improving each year, and coach Hayes is confident in the growth of his team. The Dolphins have a lot of young talent including freshman pitcher Chris Mauloni who has come into the clutch for Jacksonville’s closing game. Freshmen pitchers Austin Temple and Trey Palmer are on the rise with their competitiveness. they add great value to the team with their reliability.

The team’s ability to focus on and off the field is a great advantage for this growing team. Dolphin baseball will continue to dial in on their chemistry as a team and competitive culture. Coach Chris Hayes is confident in the JU baseball program and is looking forward to tonight’s game.

Tonight’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Alfred A. McKethan Stadium in Gainesville, FL.