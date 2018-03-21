Lacrosse – No. 6 Gators host No. 14 Towson

Gators Lacrosse plays Towson University tonight in their final non-conference game of the regular season. The Gators played their first Big East conference matchup on Sunday when they beat Vanderbilt 11-10 on the road. Florida begins their Big East campaign 1-0. The Gators are currently 6-2 on the season with their only loses coming from top competition: No. 8 Clemson and No. 1 Maryland. They will have a tough matchup tonight when they face Towson. Towson is ranked No. 14 in the country currently, but dropped their last matchup to No. 1 Stony Brook 13-8. Both Florida and Towson’s rosters are loaded with talent.

4 Tewaaraton Finalists

The Gators entered the season with four players on the Tewaaraton Award watch list. Midfield- Sydney Pirreca (Jr.), Attack- Shayna Pirreca (Sr.), Goalie- Haley Hicklen (Sr.), and Attack- Lindsey Ronbeck (Jr.) all made the list for the Gators. Towson also had a player make the list: Defenseman- Olivia Conti (So.). The gators will relay on their stars to create scoring opportunities, but will depend on Hicklen to get the job done in the net. Towson is a very competitive team, and is capable of taking down any team in the country. The Tigers are hoping to play better than they did on Sunday.

Game Details

Start: 6:30 pm

Where: Donald R. Dizney stadium, Gainesville, Fl

How to watch: TV-YouTube, Radio-Gatorvision

Florida will be wearing their new orange alternates tonight. The team will also be handing out T-shirt replicas of the alternate uniforms before the game at Dizney.