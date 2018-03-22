Home / Basketball / Miami Heat Rolls Past New York Knicks to Stay in Playoff Contention

Miami Heat Rolls Past New York Knicks to Stay in Playoff Contention

Olivia Granaiola March 22, 2018 Basketball, Miami Heat, NBA 27 Views

As of right now, the Miami Heat are still holding onto a playoff spot. Yesterday’s 119-98 score over the Knicks put them on a three-game winning streak and seventh in the East.

Miami Heat Got Miami Hot

When one player drops 22 in a night, it is considered a strong effort. But, when two players sink 22 points, it is even better.

Miami’s Tyler Johnson went 9-13 from the field, including an 80 percent clip from 3. Kelly Olynyk went 8-11 and 2-4 from behind the arc. Olynyk also had 10 assists for a double-double. Four of Johnson and Olynyk’s teammates were also able to put up double digits, offsetting Enes Kanter’s 23 points for the Knicks.

With six players in double figures, the team highlighted its strong bench. In fact, a whopping 53 of the Miami Heat’s points were off the bench. Besides Olynyk’s big night, Wayne Ellington and Justise Winslow scored 16 and 15, with both players logging 25 minutes.

Knicks Got Knocked

A debilitating Heat bench looked to be too much for the struggling Knicks to overcome.

Unfortunately, this game snapped a two-game winning streak for New York. The Knicks are currently ranked eleventh in the Eastern Conference. And the team is still without big man Kristaps Porzingis. The Knicks only passed 21 assists, which paled in comparison to Miami’s 31.

However, there were some bright spots. Miami was not the only team with top-notch scoring. Enes Kanter made 23 points grabbed 13 rebounds. Michael Beasley was right behind Kanter in points with 22. He also had 7 assists.

What’s Next?

Miami will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow. The Thunder are reeling off Tuesday’s last-second loss to the Boston Celtics. The Knicks will host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

