UF Women’s Tennis Heads to Alabama for Two-Match Road Swing

The Florida women’s tennis team starts a two match swing through the state of Alabama with matches against Alabama and Auburn. The Gators, tied for second in the SEC, will be at Alabama Thursday and at Auburn Saturday.

At a Glance: Florida Gators

The 18th ranked Gators currently sit at 10-5 with a 5-1 conference record as it inches closer to the end of the regular season and start of the SEC Tournament.

Florida has been lights out following the ITA Indoor Championships. The Gators won six consecutive matches before their lone SEC loss to Georgia on Friday. The Gators have also beaten Tennessee on the road and now look forward to a favorable match up against Alabama on Thursday.

Individual rankings: Singles – No. 19 Anna Danilina, No. 48 Josie Kuhlman | Doubles – No. 23 Anna Danilina & Victoria Emma

At a Glance: Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama is 13-8 on the season but have yet to win an SEC match despite having a 9-2 home record. The Crimson Tide has dropped seven of its last eight matches; winning 4-0 against UT Martin and losing 0-4 to rival, Auburn, in its last two. The Tide has loss 41 of its 42 matches against the Gators. Alabama got its lone victory over Florida in 2014 in a 4-3 heart-stopper.

Individual Rankings: N/A

At a Glance: Auburn Tigers

The 15th ranked Tigers are tied with the Georgia Bulldogs for the third spot in the SEC, sitting at 4-1.

Auburn currently has a 16-4 record, winning all 11 of its home matches. The Tigers have won five straight matches following their loss to third ranked Vanderbilt.

Individual Rankings: Singles – No. 79 Jaeda Daniel | Doubles – No. 67 Alize Michaud & Taylor Russo

Gators Looking Forward

Florida will face Alabama at the Alabama Tennis Stadium at 6 p.m. on Thursday. A live stream will be available here.

Florida takes on Auburn at the Yarbrough Tennis Center at 1 p.m. on Saturday.