Johnny Manziel Still Wants to Play in the NFL

Johnny Manziel had everything a college quarterback could want.

He won the 2012 Heisman, named 2013 SEC Male Player of the Year and was a two-time All SEC first team. Then, in 2014, the Cleveland Browns drafted Manziel.

However, in 2015 he was cut from the team for poor behavior off the field. Manziel has yet to play another down of NFL football.

2018 Season AKA Comeback SZN

Manziel announced back in February he would join The Spring League, which runs March 28 to April 15. The Spring League gives Manziel a chance to get back into the football groove and a chance to prove to NFL and Canadian football teams he can play and behave himself.

Manziel has received offers to play in the CFL, but he wants the NFL and has even offered to play for free. In a tweet, Manziel said “It’s not about the money it’s about getting back to doing what I miss and love.”

Now that the NFL draft is coming up and colleges are hosting Pro Days, Manziel is expressing his interest to come back to the NFL.

He has been working with George Whitfield, who helped Manziel get drafted back in 2014.

The University of San Diego allowed Manziel to take part in its Pro Day on Thursday. He threw to the wide receivers and tight ends, which gave him about 35 throws in front of NFL scouts.

I take nothing for granted…today was a GOOD day #ComebackSZN https://t.co/8WNT9jrebA — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 22, 2018

Manziel seemed to be happy with how he threw in front of NFL scouts, but the question remains, will a team take a chance on him?

What Has Changed?

Manziel went to rehab in 2015, then after dismissed domestic charges, he completed anger management class, attend a domestic violence impact panel and participate in the NFL’s substance abuse program.

Recently, he got secretly married, has stayed sober “for a long period of time” and is battling mental health issues.

Where Could Manziel Go?

Here are five teams who could take Manziel this season:

Los Angeles Chargers- He’s someone they can train to take over when Phillip Rivers retires.

Cincinnati Bengals- The team is known for giving players a second chance.

Oakland Raiders- John Gruden really liked Manziel when he first came to the NFL, but did say he was his biggest disappointment.

New Orleans Saints- Last March, the Saints looked into signing Manziel, but decided not to. Drew Brees won’t be around forever and he can train under Brees.

Dallas Cowboys-Jerry Jones wanted to draft Manziel back in 2014 and even befriended Manziel. This would keep him in his home state.

Manziel’s placement depends on what he looks like in The Spring League. People want to see him play actual football, not just throwing passes to players.

The next few months are extremely crucial for Manziel, so everyone’s eyes will be on him. Let’s hope this time he learned his lesson and won’t repeat his mistakes.