Can Florida get their Quarterback ?

The University of Florida has been in the rebuilding process ever since firing head coach, Jim McElwain.

The Gators began by hiring head coach Dan Mullen, who was once the offensive coordinator for Florida. Looking to improve over McElwain’s offensive struggles, Mullen plans to turn the team around starting with the quarterback position.

Florida Developing a Quarterback

The Gators’ inability to maintain a decent quarterback since the departure of Tim Tebow has been well documented. Throughout last season the Gators went through three different quarterbacks, with a rotation of Feleipe Franks, Luke Del Rio, and Malik Zaire taking the field. Franks finished the season as the starter following injuries to Zaire and Del Rio.

Now, it’s a new spring season and Franks is still in the hunt to keep the starting quarterback position. He’ll have plenty of opportunity to show growth and maturity to earn the starting job. This isn’t stopping others from staying competitive to be under center when the season begins.

Quarterback Coach Brian Johnson

Mullen has left it up to assistant, Brian Johnson the head quarterback coach, to shape up a winning quarterback for the 2018 season. This past Monday, Johnson shared his thoughts and opinions on his four quarterbacks. Johnson believes that Franks is becoming a better quarterback with time and with only six spring practices held so far.

” I think it was either practice two or three,” Johnson said. “He made a throw and I remember I just looked over at [head coach] Mullen, we kind of just both looked at each other and shook our head. It was a pretty impressive throw.”

Although Franks has been the focus of quarterback discussions so far, there has also been talk about Kyle Trask, Jake Allen, and freshman Emory Jones. Kyle Trask who sat out last season due to foot injury, has impressed coaches since his comeback this spring with his ability of throwing and making plays.

Johnson continues his pursuit to shape up a winning quarterback for the 2018 season. Heading into summer and fall the team will have a lot to do.