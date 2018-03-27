Florida Gator Gymnastics Headed to NCAA Regionals

The University of Florida gymnastics team is headed for the NCAA Regional Gymnastics Championships. The Gators will compete in University Park, Pennsylvania, on April 7.
Joining the No. 5 Gators is No. 8 Washington, No. 17 Arizona State, No. 15 Missouri, No. 27 West Virginia, No. 29 Penn State and No. 30 at 4 p.m. in Penn State’s Rec Hall.
The top two teams and the top two all-around competitors (who are not on an advancing team) from each region site advances to the NCAA Championships. The championships are set for April 20-21 at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.
|2018 NCAA University Park Regional Competition Order
|Vault
|Bye
|Bars
|Beam
|Bye
|Floor
|i
|UNH
|West Virginia
|Penn St.
|Washington
|Arizona St.
|Florida
|II
|Florida
|UNH
|West Virginia
|Penn St.
|Washington
|Arizona St.
|III
|Arizona St.
|Florida
|UNH
|West Virginia
|Penn St.
|Washington
|IV
|Washington
|Arizona St.
|Florida
|UNH
|West Virginia
|Penn St.
|V
|Penn St.
|Washington
|Arizona St.
|Florida
|UNH
|West Virginia
|VI
|West Virginia
|Penn St.
|Washington
|Arizona St.
|Florida
|UNH
SEC Teams
All eight Southeeastern Conference gymnastics programs are set to compete in the regionals, according to the SEC. The regional selections are as follows:
Columbus Regional (Central) (The Ohio State University, host) – 6 p.m.
Teams
1. UCLA
2. Arkansas
3. Boise State
4. *Ohio State
5. Pittsburgh
6. Kent State
Minneapolis Regional (North Central) (University of Minnesota, Twin Cities host) – 4 p.m.
Teams
1. Oklahoma
2. Kentucky
3. Denver
4. *Minnesota
5. Iowa State
6. Iowa
Raleigh Regional (Southeast) (North Carolina State University, host) – 4 p.m.
Teams
1. LSU
2. Nebraska
3. Oregon State
4. George Washington
5. *NC State
6. Maryland
Salt Lake City Regional (West) (University of Utah, host) – 4 p.m.
Teams
1. *Utah
2. California
3. Auburn
4. BYU
5. Stanford
6. Southern Utah
Tuscaloosa Regional (South Central) (University of Alabama, host) – 4 p.m.
Teams
1. *Alabama
2. Michigan
3. Georgia
4. Missouri
5. Illinois
6. Central Michigan
University Park Regional (Northeast) (Pennsylvania State University, host) – 4 p.m.
Teams
1. Florida
2. Washington
3. Arizona State
4. West Virginia
5. *Penn State
6. New Hampshire
SEC Championships
The Gators placed third at the SEC Championships Saturday with a score of 196.825. The reigning champions, Louisiana State University, claimed its third SEC Championship – and second consecutive – with a score of 197.40. Followed by the University of Alabama at 196.975.
The University of Kentucky took fourth at 196.55. Other team scores Saturday included Arkansas (196.425), Georgia (196.35), Missouri (196.10) and Auburn (195.65).
Gator Event Winners
A Gator claimed at least a share of each apparatus title.
Alex McMurty won titles in vault (9.975) and bars (9.95).
Freshman Alyssa Baumann was named the SEC Champion on balance beam after scoring 9.975.
Alicia Boren shared the evening’s floor exercise win at 9.90. She was second in the all-around, falling short 0.025 to LSU’s Sarah Finnegan. Finnegan scored 39.50 for the title.
Florida will compete in the NCAA regionals on April 7.
