Florida vs Florida State 2nd Game Preview

In state rivals, Florida and Florida State will be playing in Jacksonville Tuesday night for their neutral based meeting. The No.2 Gators head into the game with a 21-5 over all record. Similarly, the No.7 Seminoles have a 20-5 over all record. This week the Gators are showing what’s in the tank as they’re up against three top-10 teams. During this past weekend the Gators won a series against #4 Arkansas, tonight the Gators face No.7 FSU, and over the up-coming weekend the Gators will face #8 Vanderbilt.

The TEAM of the Week:

Florida Gators (@GatorsBB) Gators took a CHOMP out of Jacksonville and No. 4 Arkansas this week: https://t.co/xf9RMXQFA7 pic.twitter.com/H64PVG6zhF — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) March 27, 2018

Last Meeting

Florida currently holds their longest win streak over FSU with six in a row. The Gators have also won 11 of the last 12 games against the team out west. In the last meeting between the two (back on March 13th) UF hosted FSU and won 12-6, thanks to a huge 5th inning where the Gators scored five runs.

Players to Watch For

Jonathan India has been livin’ his best life and playin’ his best game. India currently has an 11 game hitting streak and has gone 21 for 36. He’s hit 5 HR, has 12 RBI’s and is leading the SEC with a .429 batting average.

Junior Jonathan India is still on fire 🔥🔥🔥@SEC Ranks:

1⃣ in Batting Avg. (.429)

1⃣ in Slugging Pct (.909)

2⃣ in On Base Pct (.535) pic.twitter.com/tuV3vgwH3J — Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 26, 2018

Wil Dalton has also been torching it on offense. Last Friday night, Dalton became the quickest Gator in at least 20 years to hit 10 home runs in a season.

The possible starters for tonight include RHP Jack Leftwich, for the Gators who’s gone 2-1 this season with a 5.40 ERA. Possibly starting for FSU is RHP, Andrew Karp, who has gone 4-1 with a 3.72 ERA the season.

Game Time

Game is set for Tuesday at 6pm on the SEC Network.