Dec 4, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) stiff arms away from a tackle by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker A.J. Klein (56) during the second quarter at CenturyLink Field. Seattle defeated Carolina, 40-7. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Are the Seattle Seahawks rebuilding or retooling

Michael Phillips March 27, 2018 NFL 691 Views

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the most successful franchises in the NFL in recent memory. Over the last 6 years the Seahawks have gone 65-30, reaching at least the divisional round every season except for this past one in 2017. Winning one super bowl in 2013 and nearly winning it in 2014.

Led by their signature “legion of boom” defense that featured Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Earl Thomas and Byron Maxwell. As well as a front that had guys like Michael Bennett, Bobby Wagner, K.J Wright and Cliff Avril the Seahawks had one of the best defenses in football. Pair that with a hot-shot young QB in Russell Wilson and star receiver Doug Baldwin as well as tight end Jimmy Graham in 2015 the Seahawks were by and large one of the best teams in football.

Off-season moves

Unfortunately all good things must come to an end. Last season, Seattle went 9-7 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Following the season the Seahawks decided to make some off-season moves. It started on January 3rd when they signed (T) Isaiah Battle, (G) Willie Beavers, (QB) Trevone Boykin, (FS) Alex Carter, (WR) Cyril Grayson Jr., (DE) Noble Nwachukwu (K) Jason Myers and (FB) Jalston Fowler to reserve/future contracts.

Richard Sherman

Those were smaller dealings that were either resigning and restructuring players that were already on their roster or off waivers from another team. The big news dropped on March 9th when the Seahawks decided to release longtime corner, Richard Sherman. The longtime corner was coming off an Achilles tear that kept him sidelined all of last season.

Sherman was an outspoken corner that played with a ton of emotion and passion. He was also very skilled, making the AP 1st team all-pro squad 3 years in a row from 2012-2014 and 2nd team in 2015. Unfortunately for Sherman though, he was aging and suffered the achilles tear at the worst possible time.

The Seahawks attempted to resign him but a deal could not be met and the Seahawks released him. Sherman was not particularly pleased with the move and felt that he deserved more from Seattle. His head coach, Pete Carroll, says that that’s just his effect and that their relationship is fine.

Sherman signed with divisional rival San Francisco on March 11th.

Michael Bennett

The next big move the Seahawks made was on March 14th when they traded DE Michael Bennett and a 2018 7th-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for WR Marcus Johnson and a 2018 5th-round draft pick. Bennett was another longtime member of the Seahawks and a big feature on the defensive line.

Other moves

The Seahawks didn’t stop with just the Sherman and Bennett deals. They also decided to part ways with TE Jimmy Graham. Graham and Seattle decided to mutally part ways once free-agency hit in early March. Graham spent 3 seasons with the Seahawks and will now be suiting up in green and yellow as a member of the Green Bay Packers. Seattle didn’t stop there

Since the Michael Bennett trade they have signed (LB) Barkevious Mingo, (TE) Ed Dickson, (CB) Akeem King, (S) Maurice Alexander, (WR) Jaron Brown, (G/T) D.J. Fluker, (RB) Mike Davis, (DE) Marcus Smith, (DT) Tom Johnson and (DT) Shamar Stephen.

With all their moves and acquisitions this off-season the Seahawks look to moving in a different direction than in previous years. They are shifting focuses and retooling to make another run at the super bowl with a new culture. Head Coach, Pete Carroll says the biggest challenge is just to keep competing

