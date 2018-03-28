What to do with Dez Bryant?

The decision on what to do with star receiver Dez Bryant has to be on the mind of every Cowboys fan out there. The teams all-time leader in touchdown receptions is currently a hot topic around the league and many wonder where he will land.

Head coach Jason Garrett shined some light on the situation when he spoke to the media at the NFL owners meeting in Orlando.

“We love Dez Braynt. Dez has been a great player for us for a long time, any speculation about his contact or anything like that is irrelevant relative to the recent signings that we’ve made.”

When asked about the off-season program Garrett added, “We anticipate Dez and everybody else being there and getting going. He’s a great player, and we anticipate having great competition at the receiver position and Dez being a part of it.”

Dez last season:

Bryant led the Cowboys in receptions (69), receiving yards (838) and touchdown catches (6), but he also ranked among the league leaders with a career- high 12 dropped passes.

Dez’s injuries:

2015: Bryant suffered a fractured food causing him to finish the season on IR and required off-season surgery.

2016: Dez missed three games with a fractured bone in his knee.

2017: While he didn’t miss any games the past season, he battled through an ankle injury and knee tendinitis.

Dallas’s moves thus far:

Allen Hurns (WR)

Deonte Thompson (WR)

Cameron Fleming (T)

Marcus Martin (G)

Questions moving forward: