No. 8 Gators Lacrosse Turns In Most Dominant Victory Against UConn

In a Saturday afternoon matchup in Gainesville, the Florida Gator lacrosse team turns in a dominant victory with a 21-8 win over visiting Connecticut. Florida is now 3-0 in Big East play with this victory.

One-Sided Domination

The story for Gator lacrosse this season is one of the comeback victory. Some have been calling this lacrosse season “#ComebackSeason” for Florida because of these improbable surges late in the game.

This weekend’s match up is an entirely different story. From the very start of this one, Florida was in very firm control. Starting on a three-goal surge, Shayna Pirreca, Sydney Pirreca and Madi Hall would establish firm control of this match up with the first three points for Florida.

This would only be the start for Florida. Continuing the success was both Pirreca sisters, as well as Grace Haus, Shannon Kavanagh and Lindsey Ronbeck.

Ronbeck will be looking back at this game as one that raises the standard for her. In Saturday’s match up, she would set a new career high in goals scored in a single game. Entering the conference tilt, that standard was set at seven goals. In the first half alone, she would tie that career-high.

GOAL 🐊 .@lindseyronbeck has tied her career high with 7⃣ points in the first half 🔥#Gators 14, Huskies 3 with 6:17 left in the first half. #FLax #GoGators pic.twitter.com/AAtRxCzUtc — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) March 31, 2018

Entering the second half, Ronbeck would score two more goals for Florida, setting that new standard. Ronbeck would also continue to help Florida, as well as Haus and Madisyn Kittell, extend the lead.

The Gators would set a season-high for points scored in one game with 21. This was a war of attrition for both teams, but the Gators continue their perfect record thus far against Big East opponents.

Who’s Next for Florida?

With another conference opponent looming, the Gators will be on a quick turnaround this week. They play host to Temple on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Stick with ESPN 98.1 FM – 850 AM WRUF for the live broadcast of the game. Finally, stick with ESPN 98.1 FM on Twitter for live scoring updates from Dizney Stadium.