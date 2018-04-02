Depth to Gator Football Roster

The Gators are looking forward to a new season with a new head coach and a mix of old and new players. Now, the Gators are moving forward after the Gators went through a series of changes that kept the team on their toes. With a combo of old and new players, the Gators have to find a way to use their skill set to their advantage. Luckily, Dan Mullen and Christian Robinson are already on it.

2018 Roster

The season hasn’t officially started yet, but the Gators are working hard to prepare for the new season. After coming off of a 4 and 7 record last season, all the Gators can do is move forward. Although the spotlight might be on the new recruits, it’s important to keep in mind the return of suspended players in time for the upcoming season as well. With all these players, the coaches are looking to create depth on the roster. According to ESPN, four team members were cleared to rejoin the team back in January. With the return of those players and the new ones coming in, the Gator coaching staff have an abundance of new players to work with.

Robinson’s Comments

In January, head coach Dan Mullen announced the addition of Christian Robinson to the Gator coaching staff. Robinson is focused on helping the Gators improve with the help from his experience at Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Georgia. One thing that Robinson is working on is gaining linebacker depth. Among other elements, Robinson thinks Vosean Joseph is a good fit for a linebacker due to his skill set.

To be a linebacker for the Florida Gators, Robinson is looking for someone that is aggressive on the field. The key for Robinson is to focus on getting his players comfortable with concepts and techniques. It’s still early in the season. Robinson is hoping that Joseph will continue to improve in time for the start of the season.

Don’t miss the Gators in action on April 14th for the Orange and Blue game in the swamp.