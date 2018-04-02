Gator Running Backs Learning New System

Florida Gator running backs are learning a new system during spring practice. The new system includes running backs developing their fundamentals, according to Assistant Coach, Running Backs and Special Teams Coordinator Greg Knox. Knox is trying to keep the running backs motivated while they learn the overall concept, scheme and how to execute. SEC rivals Alabama, Auburn and LSU all finished in the top-50 rushing offenses in college football last season.

Competition

Six Gators, including returning running back Jordan Scarlett, are trying to win the starting spot in the backfield. Scarlett was one of four players to be reinstated to the program after facing credit card charges. Scarlett has 1,070 yards in 213 rushing attempts since joining Florida in 2015.

Greg Knox says that Scarlett is getting himself back into form.

Knox wants the redshirt-junior to take an extra step and be a leader on the team during his second chance of playing for the Gators. Additionally, Knox wants to see him run routes and catch balls. The 206-pound running back has only caught five passes for 24 yards in his collegiate career.

On the other hand, besides junior Lamical Perine, the Gators have younger backfield options. Sophomores Adarius Lemons and Malik Davis (suffered a season-ending knee surgery last season) are looking to have more carries this season. Additionally, freshmen and out-of-state running backs Iverson Clement and Dameon Pierce look to play in Dan Mullen’s first season as Florida head coach.

The Gators will be practice multiple times before the 2018 Orange and Blue spring game set on Saturday, April 14.