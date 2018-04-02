Gators Women’s Tennis Falls to No. 7 Texas

The No. 12 Gators women’s tennis team saw their five-match win streak snapped this weekend, as they fell to No. 7 Texas in a non-conference contest.

Florida, who hadn’t lost since March 16 against Georgia, fell 4-0, losing all four matches in straight sets.

Florida’s Anna Danilina fell to Texas’ Bianca Turati, the top ranked player in the country, 6-1, 6-3. That broke a seven match singles win streak for Danilina.

In the other matches, Petra Granic of the Longhorns took down Victoria Emma 6-1, 6-0. Bojana Markovic beat McCartney Kessler 7-5, 7-6 (3)*, and Dani Waglund defeated Katie Kubicz 6-2, 6-1.

The loss drops Florida to 14-6 on the season, while the win improves Texas to 14-4.

Looking Ahead

The Gators will now close out the season with three SEC matchups.

Up next, they’ll face South Carolina when the Gators travel up to Columbia on Saturday. They’ll then round out the season by hosting Kentucky the following Thursday, and Vanderbilt the following Saturday.

That closes out their regular season before the SEC Tournament starts April 18.