Miami Heat Look to Clinch Playoff Spot

Miami Heat's Dion Waiters, right, dribbles against Atlanta Hawks' Kent Bazemore in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Sabrina Fonseca April 3, 2018 Basketball, Feature Sports News, Miami Heat, NBA 11 Views

The Miami Heat are within reach of keeping their season alive in the playoffs.

Currently, the Miami Heat (41-36) are number seven in the Eastern Conference playoff race in the NBA.  They are contending with number six Washington (42-35)and the eighth seeded Milwaukee Bucks (41-36) for a possible higher spot as well.

What needs to happen

The Heat can clinch a playoff spot with a win tonight or a loss by the Detroit Pistons who are 37-40 on the season.   The Heat can clinch tonight against the Atlanta Hawks (22-55).

The Hawks and Heat met each other twice previously this season. In October, the Heat took the win, 104-93. Meanwhile, in December, the Hawks won, 110-104. After tonight’s game, they will play again tomorrow in Atlanta.

The Hawks are currently last in the Eastern Conference and have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Pistons play tomorrow night against the 76ers, but with a win tonight, the Miami Heat and their fans won’t have to wait and see if Philadelphia gets the job done for them.

In the Eastern Conference, Toronto, Boston, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Indiana, and Washington have already clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Tip off for the game tonight is at 7:30.

