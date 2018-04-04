Dustin Johnson Hopes to Not Repeat Last Year

The 2018 Masters Tournament starts Thursday, April 5, and will end on Sunday, April in Augusta, Georgia. This year’s Masters features 87 golfers, the smallest amount of competitors since 1997.

Dustin Johnson is among the favorites to win the Masters this year. Johnson is ranked 1st in the PGA Tour by World Ranking. He has the second-lowest low scoring average of 68.8 in 2018 and the highest strokes gained per round. Johnson leads the PGA Tour in bounce-back percentage with a 39 percent.

Johnson’s tee time is set for 2 p.m. Thursday.

Johnson did not play in the 2017 Masters though. He says he’s excited to tee up and will be looking to take it really easy before then.

The 2017 Masters

Last year, the night before the Masters, Johnson slipped on a wooden set of stairs in his rental house and smashed his back and both elbows on the wood. He attempted to warm up the next day. However, he had too much discomfort and decided to withdraw from the event.

He was considered to be in his career-best form entering the tournament last year, after winning three consecutive titles. Therefore, this year, he will be taking it easy the night before and resting up.