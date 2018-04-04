Home / Feature Sports News / Gators Lacrosse Rolls Past Temple in 15-3 Win
UAA Communications photo by Matt Stamey

Gators Lacrosse Rolls Past Temple in 15-3 Win

Victoria Rossman April 4, 2018 Feature Sports News, Gator Lacrosse 4 Views

The Gator Lacrosse team took down the Temple Owls Wednesday afternoon with a final score of 15-3.

Strong Defensive Play

The Gators defense looked sharp Wednesday. Florida limited Temple to just 13 shots over the course of the game. The Gators were powerful in the draw circle, taking 14 of the 20 draws. Freshman Sabrina Cristodero was a standout, winning 10 of those draws.

Temple’s three goals are the lowest amount Florida has allowed in a game all season.

Early Lead Proves to Be Enough

Florida was in control throughout each half. The Gators got out to a lead almost immediately, thanks to a Shayna Pirreca goal within the first two minutes. Florida took a 6-0 lead before Temple would even score a goal. The halftime score was in Florida’s favor at 10-2.

The second half came down to a running clock with 27:19 left to play. Goals from Sydney Pirreca, Shayna Pirreca, Lindsey Ronbeck and Grace Haus showed Florida’s all-around team effort.

The Gators have now won 26 of their games against Big East opponents in a row.

What’s Next

The Gators will travel to Villanova to take on the Wildcats on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Tags

About Victoria Rossman

Born and raised at the ballpark! Typically quiet- until it comes to sports. I'm a South Florida native with a passion for baseball nearly as strong as my faith. Grew up in garnet + gold, turned out sporting orange + blue. Likely to be found with a camera. And yes, I take food pictures.

Check Also

Marlins Lose to Red Sox In 13 Innings

Extra-inning games have been a common trend for the Miami Marlins as of recently. 17 …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties