Gators Lacrosse Rolls Past Temple in 15-3 Win

The Gator Lacrosse team took down the Temple Owls Wednesday afternoon with a final score of 15-3.

Strong Defensive Play

The Gators defense looked sharp Wednesday. Florida limited Temple to just 13 shots over the course of the game. The Gators were powerful in the draw circle, taking 14 of the 20 draws. Freshman Sabrina Cristodero was a standout, winning 10 of those draws.

Temple’s three goals are the lowest amount Florida has allowed in a game all season.

Early Lead Proves to Be Enough

Florida was in control throughout each half. The Gators got out to a lead almost immediately, thanks to a Shayna Pirreca goal within the first two minutes. Florida took a 6-0 lead before Temple would even score a goal. The halftime score was in Florida’s favor at 10-2.

RT this if you think we need radar guns installed at The Diz 👀#PirrecaPower 💃 pic.twitter.com/QpoKbdOERU — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) April 4, 2018

The second half came down to a running clock with 27:19 left to play. Goals from Sydney Pirreca, Shayna Pirreca, Lindsey Ronbeck and Grace Haus showed Florida’s all-around team effort.

The Gators have now won 26 of their games against Big East opponents in a row.

What’s Next

The Gators will travel to Villanova to take on the Wildcats on Saturday at 11 a.m.