Former Gator Billy Horschel Is Back at The Masters

Courtesy of: USA Today

Ingrid Ochoa-Odon April 5, 2018 Feature Sports News, Former Gators, Gator Men's Golf, Golf 39 Views

After missing the 2017 Masters Tournament Billy Horschel, the four-time All-American at the University of Florida is back at the Masters this year.

Billy Horschel

He failed to qualify for last years Masters but due to his victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic this year, Horschel qualified.

Horschel is the only former Gator player in this year’s tournament.

Billy Horschel on other Tournaments:

  • Tied for 11th in the Sentry Tournament of Champions
  • Tied for 54th place in the Farmers Insurance Open
  • Tied for 44th place in the Waste Management Phoenix Open
  • Tied for 54th place in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Although Horschel tied in four different tournaments he was also cut from four other tournaments.

Overall in the World Golf Rank, Horschel is sitting in 85th place.

This isn’t his first Masters either. Since turning pro in 2009, Horschel has been to three Masters: 2014, 2015 and 2016.

In 2014, he tied for 37th place; in 2015, he tied for 67th place and in 2016, he tied for 17th place.

Tournament Information

The Master will run through April 8th and you can catch live coverage on CBS or tune to www.masters.com for the Leader Board.

