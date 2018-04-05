PK Yonge baseball mercy rules Eastside 10-0

Two teams. Two different stories.

Entering the game, the PK Yonge Blue Wave baseball team had a winning record (13-5) while the Eastside Rams baseball team had a losing record (5-8).

On Wednesday, the difference showed when the Blue Wave jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

Balanced Effort

Senior fielder Austin Sutton led the Blue Wave lineup with three runs. He had a hit in the first inning which sparked the offensive surge for PK Yonge. Senior second-baseman Ethan Brunson was arguably the best player for the Blue Wave with three hits and two runs. All in all, it was a team effort for PK Yonge. Six players had at least one hit while the 10 runs scored came from seven players. Three of them (Sutton, Brunson and senior fielder Cory Troiano) scored multiple runs. PK Yonge’s offense seems to have hit its stride, scoring 24 runs its last two games.

Pitcher Casey O’Dell’s performance contributes to win

The sophomore pitched five innings and had a solid night, striking out four batters and allowing just three hits. In addition, O’Dell contributed on offense by adding a run of his own.

Eastside doesn’t help itself with errors

While the Blue Wave certainly earned its win, the Rams didn’t help themselves by making several careless mistakes. Those mistakes were especially evident in the second inning where PK Yonge scored four runs in large part because the Eastside players made multiple throwing errors.

“When we minimalize on our errors and capitalize on their errors, it’s gonna be a good game,” PK Yonge assistant coach Ryan Stewart said.

The Blue🌊 are fast! They lead Eastside 4-0 going into the 2nd inning. pic.twitter.com/AMQBEjATqb — #BECOMErawe (@rawerecruits) April 4, 2018

What the winning coach said

PK Yonge head coach Rob Brunson was pleased with his team’s performance. Here’s what he had to say.

What’s next?

PK Yonge will be at home this Friday night to take on the Fort White Indians at 7. Eastside will also be at home this Friday night to take on the North Marion Colts at 6:30.