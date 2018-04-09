Steve Spurrier Announced As First Head Coach for Alliance of American Football

Steve Spurrier just can’t stay away from the sidelines even if he tried! The announcment of Florida Gator football legend Steve Spurrier landing another head coaching job came about this past Saturday. The rumors about the Alliance of American Football League, or the AAFL, choosing Spurrier as their first official head coach are true.

It's OFFICIAL: The legendary Head Ball Coach, @SteveSpurrierUF has joined The Alliance as head coach in Orlando. All the details at https://t.co/FPPxtbeBjO #JoinTheAlliance #AllianceORL pic.twitter.com/1Q4eQRq1is — AAF (@TheAAF) April 7, 2018

Spurrier came on Sportscene with Steve Russell as a special guest Monday afternoon. Spurrier mentioned how Rick Neuheisel, former NFL quarterback, contacted Spurrier about the new league. Telling him that J.K. McKay, a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player in the 1970s and former teammate of Spurrier, will be a commissioner of the AAFL. McKay will be heavily involved in the league’s decisions, which grabbed Spurrier’s attention.

The Pitch That Sealed the Deal

Afterward, Neuheisel began to explain the concept of the league to Spurrier. The AAFL will begin in February and will be aired on CBS, right after the 2019 Super Bowl. The season will last until April, which leaves way for the incoming College Football season. Plus, “the team is located in Orlando!” Spurrier said. “Now you got my interest, now you got my interest.”

In a different state of mind, Spurrier’s professionalism came out as he spoke to UF Athletic Director Scott Strickland about the job offer. He stated to Strickland how he doesn’t want to give up his job as ambassador consultant for the university athletic program.

More so, rumors have also confirmed that Hines Ward and Troy Polamalu will be involved in the AAFL. Spurrier tried to do a pitch of his own, saying that if they want to ever play football again, to come play for him in Orlando.

Same Game, New Rules

The AAFL will try to implement the element of speed and quickness into one of America’s favorite sporting events. Instead of 40 seconds per play decision, it will be cut down to 30 seconds. Plus, injury throughout games will increasingly diminish because there will be no kickoffs. Onside kicks will also be a thing of the past. When a team is trailing, they’ll have the option to retain the ball at their own 35 yard-line on a 4th & 10 situation.

Furthermore, the AAFL will not use field goals. After every touchdown, a team will automatically go for a 2-point conversion. Punts will also not be implemented, with the exception of a safety occurring.

High Hopes

In brief, Spurrier isn’t keeping any grudges against Gator rivals. He wishes for former Seminoles, Knights, Bulls and Canes to join his yet-to-be-named Orlando team. And for all the players who didn’t have an opportunity to make it into the NFL to give the AAFL a shot. He’ll definitely welcome them with open arms.