Andrew Luck Confident about His Return

Jan. 1, 2017. New Year’s Day. It is also the last day NFL fans have seen Andrew Luck play in an NFL game. Four hundred and sixty-five days and counting.

“I’m not a perfect-feeling athlete right now,” Luck said in a Monday press conference. “I don’t want to put myself in a situation to where this happens again.”

A Long-Awaited Update

Luck, who still looking to return after shoulder surgery in 2017, shared with the media on Monday that a timetable for his rehab does exist, but he will not be sharing it.

This press conference is the first time he’s spoken to media since December near the end of the NFL 2017-2018 regular season. He said he does not plan to skip any steps in his rehab.

If anyone wants my opinion, I see nothing to dissuade me from thinking Andrew Luck is on track to return. The proof will come at the moment of truth, of course. But he seems to be in a good place. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) April 9, 2018

Luck said in his press conference that he does not anticipate himself doing too much in the offseason. He said he has a goal to go into training camp “without a governor on.”

HE spent part of late 2017 in the Netherlands rehabbing his shoulder for six weeks and spent the early part of 2018 working with throwing experts in Southern California.

Other Colts Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Scott Tolzien took over the signal-calling responsibilities as the three-time Pro Bowler sat out all of last season still recovering.

Brisseett returns after taking most of the snaps after replacing Scott Tolzien, who is no longer with the team.

Now, besides Brissett, the quarterback room features a pair of one-year veterans: former Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya and former Temple QB Phillip Walker.

Luck’s Confidence

#Colts QB Andrew Luck, speaking to reporters today, says he’s “very, very optimistic” but hasn’t thrown a real football yet (which he calls The Duke). Adds that if he wasn’t making progress, he’d be freaking out. He is not freaking out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2018

Luck said he’s been working on his throwing technique but found it difficult to give a percentage in terms of how he was feeling at the time of the press conference.

“I think I’ll be a better quarterback, a better teammate, a better person,” Luck said.