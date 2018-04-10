Home / NFL / Andrew Luck Confident about His Return
Injured Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck walks on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Andrew Luck Confident about His Return

Jake Hitt April 10, 2018 NFL 17 Views

Jan. 1, 2017. New Year’s Day. It is also the last day NFL fans have seen Andrew Luck play in an NFL game. Four hundred and sixty-five days and counting.

“I’m not a perfect-feeling athlete right now,” Luck said in a Monday press conference. “I don’t want to put myself in a situation to where this happens again.”

A Long-Awaited Update

Luck, who still looking to return after shoulder surgery in 2017, shared with the media on Monday that a timetable for his rehab does exist, but he will not be sharing it.

This press conference is the first time he’s spoken to media since December near the end of the NFL 2017-2018 regular season. He said he does not plan to skip any steps in his rehab.

Luck said in his press conference that he does not anticipate himself doing too much in the offseason. He said he has a goal to go into training camp “without a governor on.”

HE spent part of late 2017 in the Netherlands rehabbing his shoulder for six weeks and spent the early part of 2018 working with throwing experts in Southern California.

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Other Colts Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Scott Tolzien took over the signal-calling responsibilities as the three-time Pro Bowler sat out all of last season still recovering.

Brisseett returns after taking most of the snaps after replacing Scott Tolzien, who is no longer with the team.

Now, besides Brissett, the quarterback room features a pair of one-year veterans: former Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya and former Temple QB Phillip Walker.

Luck’s Confidence

Luck said he’s been working on his throwing technique but found it difficult to give a percentage in terms of how he was feeling at the time of the press conference.

“I think I’ll be a better quarterback, a better teammate, a better person,” Luck said.

 

About Jake Hitt

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Florida

No. 6 Florida Softball Travels to Take on No. 13 Florida State

The Florida Gators Softball team stays on the road in their midweek match-up against in-state …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties