Golden Knights Make Playoffs In Inaugural Season

The Vegas Golden Knights are capping off their inaugural season with a trip to the playoffs. After winning the Pacific Division, the Knights will face off against the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1 on Wednesday.

Previous Matchups

The Golden Knights and the Kings faced off four times in the regular season. The Knights went 2-1-1 over these four games, however the tie goes to the Kings for playoff purposes. The Knights have shown strong offensive play, scoring 268 goals in the regular season. However, they are dealing with some injuries. David Perron missed the last six games of the regular season and is questionable for Wednesday’s game.

Chattin playoffs😎 pic.twitter.com/raf7QUK3zC — y – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 10, 2018

NBC analyst Pierre McGuire voiced his excitement for this series.

Inaugural Season

The Golden Knights have been successful in their first-ever season. An average of 18,042 fans attended home games. All practices throughout the season were free and open to the public. Between placing first in the Pacific Division and posting the fifth-best record in the NHL, the product on the ice has been successful as well.

What’s Next

Here’s how the first round of playoff games lines up: