Mike White Excited About New Additions Next Year

Postseason spring is full of emotions and memories both positive and negative for the Florida Gators men’s basketball team. However, now that the team is well into the postseason, they are looking ahead to the 2018-2019 season, especially head coach Mike White. White is really excited about the three incoming freshmen that are joining the team next season. If Jalen Hudson returns healthy, the team will be at 13 guys and will be at full strength. The new freshmen are all guards and White believes they will play well together and complement each other.

The new additions to the team are:

Andrew Nembhard

Nembhard is the 7th ranked point guard in the nation. He is from Ontario, Canada, but played his senior season at Montverde Academy in Florida. After an undefeated season, Montverde Academy won the National Championship this season. In that championship game, Nembhard had 13 assists and no turnovers.

White says he believes Nembhard is the best passing in the class.

On top of his skills on the court, White says he’s and really good student and is going to fit really well with the Florida Gators brand.

Noah Locke

Locke is the 9th ranked shooting guard in the nation. He is from Owings Mills, Maryland and went to McDonogh School. White says Locke is a great kid, who comes from a great family and great high school program. He also believes he is one of the best shooters in his class.

Keyontae Johnson

Similar to Nembhard, Johnson also went to boarding school. Johnson went to IMG Academy as a junior and then went to Oak Hill Academy for senior year as a starting wing. White described him as a “6-foot-6-inch extremely long, freakish athlete.” Johnson is originally from Norfolk, Virginia and is the 24th ranked small forward in the nation.

Johnson and Nembhard will have a different transition coming onto the team than the other guys since they are coming from boarding schools.

White believes all three of these kids will make an immediate impact.