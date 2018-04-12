Mike White reflects on a solid season

Gators season review according to Coach White.

After the Gators loss to Texas Tech in the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, the off-season is in full swing. Mike White took some time to process last season and is content with his team and what they accomplished. Getting to play in March is hard enough, so any season where a team can make it that far should be considered a successful one.

Whites attitude is to always make it to the tournament, so he was proud of his team. ” There are certain days where you will look back and say I’m glad we achieved that, and I’m glad we progressed throughout the season. Then there’s a certain moment where I’ll say Man, I can’t believe we lost that game. But I still believe the season was a success to a certain extent.”

The last three games of the regular season were the best three games the Gators played all season according to White. They starting five finally found the chemistry they struggled so hard to find and showed it during the opening game of the tournament against St. Bonaventure.

It was also seen in the game vs Texas Tech, but the plays were being made, and shots weren’t falling. With the Gators finishing third in SEC in what was arguably the most competitive year in the history of the league and leading the nation in top 25 wins, there is much to be proud of this Florida team.

Looking ahead.

Coach White and his staff started early in the recruitment process and have succeeded. Some notable additions for the Gators are a 7th ranked point guard in Andrew Nembhard to replace Chiozza, and a 9th ranked shooting guard in Noah Locke.

Also looking into next season coming back from injury and already working out are forward Chase Johnson and Isaiah Stokes. Stokes has been working on his body and trying to become less injury prone by dropping body fat and building muscle.

Next season will be an interesting one seeing how the Gators will set up with losing star players like Chris Chiozza and potentially Jalen Hudson. According to coach White, if Hudson were to come back the Gator basketball team will be as stronger as ever.