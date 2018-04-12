Orange and Blue Preview: Quarterbacks Edition

Wanting to erase the ghosts of the 2017 season, the Florida Gators and football head coach Dan Mullen is starting his tenure in Florida with a heated quarterback battle. Ahead of the annual Orange and Blue game, the quarterback battle is heating up ahead of the Saturday exhibition.

"There's a process for us to get the program exactly where we need it to be, which to me is a championship-level program.'' — @CoachDanMullen That process begins Saturday at the #OBGame. Story via @GatorsScott: https://t.co/AT02affnFq pic.twitter.com/t4QO3IRu7J — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) April 10, 2018

Looking at the Competition

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, the three names looking to compete include 2017 starter Feleipe Franks, Kyle Trask and freshman Emory Jones.

In Mullen’s current search for the start, he is looking for more than just a playmaker on the field. Mullen is looking for a leader on-and-off the field, as well as someone who can carry the Gator brand.

https://twitter.com/GatorsFB/status/983412176357609473

While the team is still seeing some struggles in practice, Mullen is taking the time from now until September to figure out who will start under center for Florida.

In 2017, Franks would total 1,438 yards for nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. Facing him for the starting job is Kyle Trask and four-star recruit Emory Jones.

Among leadership, Mullen is also looking for a litany of traits in a starting quarterback.

With the Orange and Blue game just two days away, it will be pivotal for these three young quarterbacks to wow Mullen. With the starting job on the line, one that many have described as the toughest QB job in football, the spring game will serve as an appetizer for what to expect in 2018.

While Franks is currently fighting to stay on the throne of the quarterback position, Trask and Jones are looking to overthrow the veteran.

Orange and Blue Debut

The Orange and Blue game takes place on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. Admission to the spring tradition is free, and head coach Dan Mullen is encouraging all to #PackTheSwamp. There will also be a slew of activities and events happening throughout the day outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.