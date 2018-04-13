Home / Gator Track and Field / UF to Host Tom Jones Memorial Track and Field Event
United States' Kerron Clement celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the men's 400-mter hurdles final during the World Athletics Championships in London Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

UF to Host Tom Jones Memorial Track and Field Event

The Florida Gators will host one more outdoor track and field event this year: the Tom Jones Memorial tomorrow morning at 11.

Numerous Decorated Runners Will Be There

UF will host plenty of famous runners, including reigning outdoor national champion KeAndre Bates, two-time Olympic gold medalist Kerron Clement and SEC Indoors winner Shelby McEwen.

Teams Competing

The teams competing in this event include Alabama (No. 8 men, No. 22 women), Bethune-Cookman, Coastal Carolina, Florida State (No. 19 women), Jacksonville, N.C. State, UNF, USF, Syracuse, TCU (No. 20 men) and UCF (women).

Schedule

Some of the events for tomorrow include the Women’s High Jump, the Men’s Hammer Throw, the Women’s Discus Throw and the Men’s High Jump. Here is a link to the full schedule.

Sound from UF Track and Field Head Coach Mike Holloway

Holloway, who has led both the men’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams to a combined seven national championships, expressed excitement over hosting multiple decorated runners.

More Information

The Tom Jones Memorial will take place at Percy Beard Track at James G. Pressly Stadium. The gates will open at 10 a.m. and admission is free.

