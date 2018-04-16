Pacers Steal Game 1 From Cavaliers

The Indiana Pacers are starting the NBA Playoffs with a strong start. The No. 5 seed underdogs stole Game 1 from the No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers in this first round of the postseason. The series is now 1-0 going into Game 2 after a 98 to 80 upset over the Cavaliers. In order to advance to the next round, both teams are putting Game 1 behind them by working hard on and off the court.

Moving Forward

When it comes to the Cavaliers, they want to learn from their mistakes in Game 1. Even though the Cavaliers lost, LeBron James came out with a personal victory. During the game, James helped keep his team on the board with 24 points and 12 assists that contributed to his 20th playoff triple-double.

When it comes down to what happened with their team, Tyronn Lue knows that things need to change soon. According to Tyronn Lue, Cavaliers head coach, the team needs to make some changes if they want to advance to the next round. The key to success for the Cavs is to bring physicality to the court.

Beat the Odds

The Pacer’s showed the league that they aren’t letting the challenge get to their heads. After finishing the regular season with a record of 48 and 34, they went into the first round of the NBA playoffs up against LeBron James and his team. Despite all the playoff hype, the Pacers stole Game 1 from the Cavs with the help of Victor Oladipo.

Oladipo came out of the victory with 32 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Even though he had a good game, his advice for the team is to focus on the next one. According to him, the Pacers came to the playoffs to win and so far they are on track.

It’s not enough to just focus to be able to execute in the game. Pacers head coach, Nate McMillan, says that his team rose to the challenge and accomplished their job by just playing the game.

Game 2

The Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers will be back in action Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in Ohio.