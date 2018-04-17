Anaheim vs. San Jose NHL Game 3 Recap

The Anaheim Ducks came into Monday’s game three with the San Jose Sharks looking to turn the series around. It was not meant to be though, as the Ducks were buried beneath a scoring onslaught that threatens to turn game four of the Stanley Cup Playoffs into a formality.

The Game

The Sharks clearly had a plan for Monday night’s match-up as evidenced by their 8-1 evisceration of the Ducks. Eight different players scored for the Sharks while attempting ten fewer shots on goal than the Ducks (46-36). After a contested first period in which the teams were tied 1-1, the Sharks overwhelmed the Ducks in the second period with four goals.

The Players

Ducks forward Rickard Rakell attemped eight shots on goal and scored the team’s only goal on the night. For the Sharks, forwards Logan Couture, Joonas Donskoi, Marcus Sorensen, Eric Fehr, Tomas Hertl, Joe Pavelski, Evander Kane, and Timo Meier all got in on the scoring action.

Ducks goalie Ryan Miller allowed three goals on 12 shots for a save percentage of .750. Ducks goalie John Gibson recorded a higher save percentage (.792) for the game but had a rougher night overall as he allowed five goals on twenty-four shots. The Sharks’ received an outstanding night from goaltender Martin Jones as he saved all but one of 46 shots for a save percentage of .978.

But this night was all about the offense as Couture led the charge with two assists and four shots on goal in just under 19 minutes on the ice. Sharks Head Coach Peter Deboer echoed similar sentiments after San Jose’s dominant night.

The Ducks will have their last chance to turn the series around when the teams tomorrow night at 10:30. With the match-up taking place at San Jose’s SAP Center, the Ducks will have to find a way to overcome the odds if they wish to advance.