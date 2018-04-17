The Miami Heat snapped the Philadelphia 76ers 17-game winning streak on Monday night.

The score at the final buzzer was 113-103, which tied the playoff series 1-1.

Miami Heat

The Heat were on fire Monday night against the 76ers. They secured the lead early in the second quarter and didn’t let the 76ers catch up. The defense only allowed 13 points from the 76ers in the second quarter. guard Dwyane Wade led the team with 28 points in only 25 minutes in the game. Right behind Wade was point guard Goran Dragic at 20 points.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra enjoys having Wade back in Miami.

Wade had an aggressive approach on Monday on the court, he said.

Additionally, he it a point that to tell his team that they’re family and have to protect each other.

Even though the Miami Heat didn’t seem to struggle against the 76ers this time around, winning isn’t supposed to be easy, Spoelstra said.

However, the Miami Heat’s largest lead against the 76ers was 16 points. The team stats for Miami were 48.78 percent in field goals, 36 percent in three-pointers and 80 percent in free throws.

Other game leaders were James Johnson with seven rebounds and three steals, Kelly Olynyk with six assists, and Josh Richardson with three blocks.

Philadelphia 76ers

Unfortunately, it was a tough loss for the 76ers, especially due to the end of their franchise-best win streak.

76ers forward Ben Simmons noted the Heat’s aggressive playstyle.

Simmons was the leading scorer for the 76ers with 24 points. He also led in assists with eight and two blocks. Other team leaders were Ersan Ilyasova with 11 rebounds and Dario Saric with four steals.

Head coach Brett Brown acknowledges the Heat’s strong showing in game 2.

Brown also expressed frustration on behalf of Joel Embiid, who has been sidelined since the end of March after suffering a broken orbital bone and a concussion.

Looking Ahead

The Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers will head to Miami on Thursday to play game three. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.