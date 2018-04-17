Toronto gets back into series with a win on home ice

The Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t done just yet. They were able to get back into the series Monday night with a 4-2 victory over the second-seeded Boston Bruins. It was a much-needed victory just to stay alive in the series. Toronto didn’t get off to a good start and found themselves in a 2-0 series hole after being outscored 12-4 in the first couple of games.

It was a good offensive outing for the Maple leafs as they scored 4 goals, two from left wing Patrick Marleau, and one a piece from center Auston Matthews and left wing James Van Riemsdyk.

They also got some great goaltending from goalie Freddie Anderson who recorded 40 saves in the win.

Just not Bostons night

The Bruins top line of David Pastrnak (four goals, five assists), Brad Marchand (one goal, five assists) and Patrice Bergeron (five assists) totaled 20 points through the first six periods of the series while also holding Matthews and Toronto’s top unit off the scoresheet.

Monday was a different story though and Boston couldn’t get anything going going offensively and their defense finally showed some holes, and Toronto capitalized.

Boston left wing Brad Marchand says they had some things go their way in the first couple of games, but that just wasnt the case Monday night.

Bruins had their chances

It was a close affair after throughout the game. Toronto jumped out to the 1-0 lead early after the first period. But Boston was able to tie it at the 15:54 mark in the second period after the puck squeezed under goalie Frederik Andersons pad.

The lead didn’t last long and the Maple Leafs went right back up just 43 seconds later on a goal by Marleau when Marner controlled a pass off the boards from Rielly before feeding it to Marleau for the goal.

Later in the period Boston was able to tie it up once again after a goal from captain, Zdeno Chara with 12:31 left in the second. But Toronto was just too much.

Austin Matthews notched the go-ahead goal with 4:13 left in the second and Toronto was able to ride that until just 3:35 left in the entire game when they sealed the victory off Patrick Marleau’s second goal.

#NHLBruins drop Game 3 to the Leafs, 4-2. B's lead the series, 2-1. Game 4 on Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/rxYBTbdqbp — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2018

Boston was 5-10 in the first two games of the series on power plays, but couldn’t convert anything Monday night in Toronto. The Bruins had 42 shots on goal, but only two found the net.

Bruins center, Patrice Bergeron, says they like how many opportunities they had, they just have to convert.

Toronto looks to even series

The Maple Leafs got the much-needed win to stay alive in the first round series. The hometown crowd was a big factor and Toronto will look to use it once again to propel them to even the series up at two.