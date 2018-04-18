Cleveland Browns Look to Turn Things Around in 2018

Believe it or not, the Cleveland Browns have something to look forward to. Cleveland’s future looks bright with the 2018 NFL draft and regular season approaching quickly.

The Browns have 12 picks in the upcoming draft, including the first and fourth picks in the first round. With the offseason signings of Pro-Bowlers in wide receiver Jarvis Landry and quarterback Tyrod Taylor, the Dawg Pound is in for a treat.

Offseason Signings

Cleveland’s front office has made a lot of exceptional moves this offseason in terms of rebuilding their brand. These recent signings will pair well with Josh Gordon and their stockpile of talent acquired in the last couple years.

Notable 2016/2017 Draft Picks

Notable 2018 Signings

WR, Jarvis Landry – formerly of the Miami Dolphins

QB, Tyrod Taylor – formerly of the Buffalo Bills

RB, Carlos Hyde – formerly of the San Francisco 49ers

OT, Chris Hubbard – formerly of the San Francisco 49ers

WR, Jeff Janis – formerly of the Green Bay Packers

TE, Darren Fells – formerly of the Detroit Lions

It’s safe to say Head Coach Hue Jackson will have all eyes on him in the rock-and-roll capital of the world this time around; given the 1-31 record in the last two seasons.

Coach Jackson’s Optimistic Outlook

Jackson has an opportunity to make one of the most drastic franchise turnarounds in NFL history and he isn’t shy about how excited he is about it.

You would think that the biggest takeaway from the Browns’ offseason is signing a Pro-Bowl quarterback; Jackson believes it is the early commitment from Josh Gordon.

“He’s continued to take the right steps. Again, I think that’s one of the biggest stories to me. Here it is; the first day of offseason training program and we have Josh Gordon in the building working out with his teammates. That is a credit to him, it’s a credit to all involved for us to have him here, for him to have the chance to sign his tender and become the player we all know he can be. The future is bright for Josh.”

Gordon signed a one-year minimum contract for $790,000 for 2018. He will be a restricted free agent in 2019, but the Browns could sign him to a long-term deal if he were to stay out of trouble, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Browns’ 2018 Preview

For Coach Jackson and the Browns organization, the time to succeed is now.

Despite the record over the last two seasons, you can almost feel that the Browns are going to erupt in 2018.

Be on the lookout for the Browns to consolidate their team of the future next week in the draft.