The Comeback Kid: Carson Wentz

The defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles hope to get back their star quarterback for the start of the 2018-2019 season.

And one thing is for sure, Eagles fans can not wait.

What Happened

Wentz suffered an ACL and LCL tear in his left knee on December 10th during a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles were down by four with four minutes left in the third quarter when the injury occurred. Inside the red zone, Wentz hiked the ball out of a shotgun formation then scrambled out right and dove for the end zone. Wentz collided with two Rams as he scored the touchdown the Eagles took the lead.

The touchdown was called back however due to a holding penalty on right tackle Lane Johnson.

After the injury Wentz stayed in the game On fourth down, he threw a two yard pass to Alshon Jeffery.

He was forced to miss the remainder of the season, including the Eagles Super Bowl LII victory.

Moving On

“We’ve started the running progression and all those things,” Wentz said. “I’m feeling good with where I’m at. Just trying to stay the course. But, like I said late last season, it’s such a fluid process. It’s so hard to put a time frame and timetable on these things. I wish I knew, as well.”

For Now

The Eagles’ voluntary workout program started on Monday. Nick Foles will practice as the starting quarterback for the upcoming practices.

2018-2019 Season

Carson said he plans on returning as the Eagles starter week 1 of the 2018 season, according to Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Yeah, that’s still the goal,” Wentz told reporters at media day on Tuesday at Novacare Complex, the team’s training facility.

The NFL season will kickoff on September 6th and fans from around the league can’t wait.