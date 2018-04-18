J.J. Watt’s Comeback

The Comeback

The long recovery and awaited comeback for J.J. Watt started in 2016 when he broke his back this injury allowed Watt to play three games at the beginning of the 2016 season. At the start of the 2017 season, Watt was back for more football. Little did he know, he’d suffer another season-ending injury. He fractured the tibial plateau in his left leg during the fifth game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s no surprise that Houston Texan’s defensive end, J.J. Watt plans for a comeback.

Not only is Watt revered for being one of the most tenacious defensive players in the NFL, he also raised over $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The brutal injury only brought about the motivation for Watt to get back on the field. While the recovery has been laborious, Watt is ready to prove his progress on the field.

J.J. Watt has never let this injury get him down. His positive outlook permeated throughout his recovery keeping fans positive. Watt was even excited to announce his ability to walk for the “first time” since his surgery.

Passion and Persistence

The Houston Texan’s not only suffered the loss of one of their best players, they also finished their 2017 season 4-12. His team may have endured many losses, but the city of Houston had the opposite effect. Watt’s walking announcement was followed a few days later with a Twitter announcement from Jimmy Fallon. This tweet announced J.J. Watt as the 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year.

It’s inevitable that Watt wastes no time during the offseason. Watt looks to improve himself and his team in the upcoming season. He ensures his team, coaches, and fans that his passion for the game is still there. The injuries he has faced will not take away his tenacity and drive to win games.

The future is seemingly bright for J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans. Watt will have another opportunity to defeat the Chiefs with a healthy ending in week one of the NFL preseason.

The exact dates and times for the Houston Texan’s preseason match-ups will be released at a later date.