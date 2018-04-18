Home / Baseball / Not So Sunny in Gainesville (Gator Baseball Photo Gallery)
HIGH FIVE -- Albert greets young Gator fans at Tuesday night's baseball game. Izzy and Sarah were invited on the field to watch their brother in the dizzy bat contest. (photo by Bailey LeFever)

Not So Sunny in Gainesville (Gator Baseball Photo Gallery)

Bailey LeFever April 18, 2018 Baseball, Feature Sports News, Gator Baseball 50 Views

The weather was sunny and higher than 75, but the outcome was not as such for the Gators Tuesday night.

The Gator baseball squad was  handed a tough 8-4 loss at the hands of the Jacksonville University Dolphins. Freshman Jack Leftwich made his fourth start of the year pulling out a few scoreless innings, only to be replaced by veteran pitcher Austin Langworthy.

Collisions and contests kept the tempo upbeat for the fans, but the Gators couldn’t keep their lead over the Dolphins even with hits from India and Dalton.

The team moves on to Kentucky this weekend hoping to redeem its No. 1 status and dominate against the top ten squad.

Tags

About Bailey LeFever

Check Also

Marlins Win Big, Rays Take Another Loss

It wasn’t just a normal win for the Miami Marlins last night, but it was a domination …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties