The Houston Rockets have won two games out of their seven so far against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA playoffs. The Timberwolves are having their best season since 2004, but that doesn’t seem like it will be enough to top Houston. But there is still plenty of time to turn things around.

Minnesota

They’ve won 48 games this season. Eh, okay not terrible but not great either. That’s better than their last season wins which were 31 and way better than their 16 wins three years ago. The improvement is there. But when the Wolves were blown out by the Rockets 102-82 in game two, some were calling it an exhibition game. Fans are questioning the path that the Wolves are taking. Andrew Wiggins had the highest points scored for Minnesota in the 1st game at 18, and he also had the most assists in the second game with 3.

Wiggins says from here on out they need to make every single dribble count.

Houston

With 65 wins this season, the Rockets are sitting pretty in the western conference. Some fans are calling Houston’s offense the best we’ve ever seen. James Harden has struggled in the last game, only making two of his 18 field goal attempts. When Harden spoke about the low percentage, he said he didn’t even notice it. All he saw was that they were up by a lot and he was feeling good after that. Words from the coach is that Harden didn’t play poorly, he just shot poorly.

Harden says he’s not worried because he’ll always keep shooting.

With the third game coming up on Saturday, these two teams will have to be on their toes regardless. At this point in the playoffs, slacking can be catastrophic. Houston has to find a shooting game that doesn’t just disappear, and Minnesota needs to figure out what path they’re really going down. This game is Saturday at 7:30.