NBA Playoffs: Miami Heat Looking to Take Lead at Home

With the continuation of NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat are looking to continue the championship chase. With the series tied at 1-1, the Philadelphia 76ers are making their way to Florida for game three of the series.

Miami Looking to Keep the Heat

Coming off of a stellar performance in Philadelphia, the Heat are looking to keep the momentum rolling as they enter South Beach for the White Hot playoffs. One of Miami’s biggest keys to victory is a very familiar face to the Heat Nation: Dwyane Wade.

Wade, affectionately known as Father Prime, is still putting up numbers for Miami. Becoming an anchor during the playoff push, it is crazy to think that he would not start the season in Miami. After being traded to Miami on Feb. 8, Wade is nothing short of being back in prime form.

In the second game of the series, Wade would make a little history for his Hall of Fame-worthy resume. Wade would become only the second reserve to score 25 points since the NBA started tracking starters in the 1970-71 season.

Last night, Dwyane Wade (36 years and 89 days old) became the 2nd-oldest reserve with at least 25 points and 5 rebounds in a playoff game since starts were first tracked in 1970-71. Only Magic Johnson (36 years, 257 days old) in 1996 did so at an older age (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/cURRjRjrW6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 17, 2018

In the same game, Wade would also pass Larry Bird for 10th place on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list.

ICYMI: With this jumper in last night's Game 2 victory @DwyaneWade passed Larry Bird for sole possession of 10th place on the @NBA's All-Time Playoff Scoring List! By the end of the night Wade stood at 3,910 career postseason points. pic.twitter.com/sqg2dNZhq3 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 17, 2018

Mix Wade with the young, hungry lions of the team, such as Justise Winslow and Wayne Ellington, and you have a potential dark horse in playoffs. Only being given a 1.10 percent chance of victory on numberFire, the Heat are looking to defy the odds.

Ultimately, with Dwyane Wade waiting in the wings for an opportunity to shock the system again. Mix him with the hammer of Justice from Winslow and Ellington’s three-point ability, you can expect magic.

Game Information

Game three of the Eastern Conference first-round series takes place tonight at 7 p.m. The Miami Heat are looking to take a 2-1 lead at home in the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Finally, for more NBA Playoffs coverage, stay with ESPN 98.1 FM – 850 AM WRUF as the series continues.