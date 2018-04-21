Home / Feature Sports News / Gator Gymnastics Advances to NCAA Super Six
Gator Gymnastics Advances to NCAA Super Six

Victoria Rossman April 21, 2018 Feature Sports News, Gator Gymnastics 84 Views

The Gator Gymnastics team is advancing to the NCAA Super Six after a stellar semifinal performance Friday in St. Louis, Missouri.

Rotations

The Gators started the evening on uneven bars for the first rotation. Alex McMurtry led the Gators in this event, earning a 9.950. Teammates Amelia Hundley and Rachel Gowey followed closely behind, each earning a score of 9.900. Florida closed out Rotation I with a total score of 49.475.

Florida moved to beam for the next rotation. Sophomore Rachel Gowey executed her routine almost perfectly, scoring a 9.913. This is the fifth-highest score ever by a Gator in NCAA beam semifinal action. The Gators closed out Rotation II with a score of 98.788.

Florida then had a bye for the third rotation. The Gators held second place after three rotations with 98.7875.

The fourth rotation saw the Gators on floor. Freshman Alyssa Baumann’s routine earned her a team-high 9.950, her collegiate-best. However, a stumble from Rachel Gowey would give her a 9.188, lowering the team’s overall score for this rotation. At the end of Rotation IV, Florida’s total score was at 148.100.

To close out the NCAA semifinal, Florida moved to vault. A stellar performance from Alex McMurtry earned her a near-perfect score of 9.938. Alicia Boren put on a strong performance as well, scoring a 9.925. Florida finished the night with a final score of 197.588.

What’s Next

The Gators are advancing to the NCAA Gymnastics Super Six. Florida returns to the floor Saturday on ESPNU at 7 p.m.

