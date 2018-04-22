Home / Feature Sports News / Gator Gymnastics Places Third in NCAA Super Six Final
Victoria Rossman April 22, 2018 Feature Sports News, Gator Gymnastics 15 Views

The Florida Gator Gymnastics team ended the 2018 season with a third-place finish at the NCAA Super Six Finals Saturday night.

Top 3 Finish

The Gators entered the event as a number five seed. Florida finished the evening in third place with a final score of 197.85. Two-time defending champion Oklahoma came in second with a score of 198.0375. UCLA took home the title with a final score of 198.075. UCLA’s first-place finish was the narrowest margin of victory in NCAA history.

Gator Standouts

The Gators opened the meet on vault. Senior Rachel Slocum put on a strong performance earning a score of 9.9125. Junior Alicia Boren led the Gators with a score of 9.9375. The team totaled a 49.4125.

After a bye on Rotation II, Florida moved to uneven bars. Senior Alex McMurtry earned a near-perfect 9.975. Florida showed their depth with sophomore Amelia Hundley and freshman Megan Skaggs each scoring 9.900.

For the third rotation, the Gators were on beam. Again, Florida’s youth took center stage. Freshman Alyssa Baumann scored a 9.9375, placing her fourth overall at the meet.

For their final rotation, Florida moved to floor. Baumann again led the Gators with a score of 9.95.

Here were the final overall scores from the evening:

