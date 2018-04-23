Red Sox Cool Off After Their Red Hot Start

The Boston Red Sox have suffered two consecutive losses for the first time this season. After getting no-hits on Saturday by Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea, and then losing on Sunday 4-1, you have to wonder if the Red Sox bad times will end here?

The No-No

Headed into Saturday’s game two versus Oakland, the Sox carried MLB’s best record at 17-2. Boston would later fall victim to the first no-hitter of the season that same day at the hand of Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea. Before Saturday the Red Sox had not been no-hit in nearly 25 years. Despite their best efforts on Twitter, they couldn’t jinx the no-no they would later be receiving.

NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. NO HITTER. https://t.co/hdPQYtYRZM — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 22, 2018

Even with Saturday’s loss, the Sox still held the best record in all of baseball and Sunday’s rubber match could’ve allowed the Sox to bounce back.

Sunday’s Defeat

The Sox won game one of the series with Oakland on Friday 7-3. They would head into game three on Sunday looking for their seventh series win of the season. The Athletics took the early lead in Sunday’s game, grabbing a single run in the bottom of the first. Boston would later answer back with a run of their own in the top of the seventh tying the game at one apiece.

Tie game! 🙌 Holt drives in @Rafael_Devers to make this a 1-1 ballgame in the seventh. pic.twitter.com/6jRmGi0V0V — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 22, 2018

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Oakland’s Khris Davis blasted a three-run home run off of Boston’s David Price to break the tie. The Sox couldn’t answer back in the top in the ninth and lost their second straight game for the first time this season. This would also be the first series loss of the season for the Red Sox.

Moving Ahead

Even after the back-to-back losses, Boston still holds MLB’s best record at 17-4, for now. The Red Sox are nearing the end of their nine-game road series and Head Coach Alex Cora isn’t dwelling on their recent losses.

The Sox are headed to Canada to begin a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jay’s on Tuesday. The final three games of this road series for Boston will serve as a test to see if they give in to their potential losing streak, or if they can pick themselves up and get back to their winning ways.