NBA Playoffs Continue with Game 5 Matchups

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing with three Game 5 matchups tonight.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers (PHI leads 3-1)

Tensions are running high between these two teams heading into Game 5. With the Sixers holding a 3-1 lead, the Heat face the risk of elimination.

Goran Dragic has been leading Miami, averaging 19.5 points per game. Dwayne Wade has provided some late-game energy, holding off a possible comeback from Philadelphia in Miami’s only win.

We're exactly 24 hours away from a must win Game 5. Watch live Tuesday at 8pm on @FoxSportsHEAT pic.twitter.com/1WpviC08Yd — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 23, 2018

Game 5 is Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics (Series tied 2-2)

The Celtics won both games in Boston, while the Bucks took both games in Milwaukee. With the Bucks securing a win in Game 4, the series found itself tied 2-2.

The Bucks needs a strong offensive performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while the Celtics need to try to overcome Milwaukee’s defense. Another high-scoring night for Jaylen Brown would be huge for Boston’s offense.

Antetokounmpo says trust is key for the Bucks.

Game 5 is Tuesday at 7 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors (GSW leads 3-1)

The San Antonio Spurs have forced a Game 5 against the Warriors. Golden State had a 3-0 lead heading into Game 4. Steph Curry (knee) remains out for the Warriors, while Kawhi Leonard (quad) is out for the Spurs.

Kevin Durant said despite the Game 4 loss, the team is moving on and focusing on Game 5.

Game 5 is Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.