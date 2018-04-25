Home / College Football / Former Wide Receiver, Antonio Callaway Fails Drug Test at NFL Combine
Jan 2, 2017; Tampa , FL, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Antonio Callaway (81) runs with the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida’s former wide receiver Antonio Callaway reportedly failed a drug test at the NFL combine that could put his career in jeopardy.

Callaway Off the Field

Callaway has not seen time on the field since Jan. 2, 2017 due to issues off the field at Florida. However, he has still been the center of attention for the media over the past year.

Mar 2, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Antonio Callaway speaks to the media during the 2018 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In 2016, Callaway was part of a Title IX investigation that centered around an alleged sexual battery. Callaway testified in this case that he was high on marijuana. Later, he was found not responsible for the sexual misconduct.

Additionally, entering his junior season at the University of Florida, he was found with marijuana possession in May when stopped at a traffic light. Another issue was at the beginning of the 2017 football season. Callaway was one of nine Florida players suspended for credit card fraud. Callaway was accused of using a stolen credit card, in which he spent $1,970 on the card at a UF bookstore. In conclusion to his collegiate career, in December, Callaway decided that he would not return to Florida’s football roster and declared for the NFL draft.

Callaway’s Combine Performance

Callaway was a top prospect at the NFL combine, according to scouts. One report stated that a scout said if he did not have issues off the field, he could be a top-20 pick.

Callaway had the third fastest time in the 40-yard dash at 4.41 seconds. He also was near the top of the list for both the vertical leap and broad jump. But, after reports from his drug test sample has reportedly come back positive for marijuana, Callaway’s first-round pick could be taken away as several NFL teams may have dropped him off their list.

Callaway at Florida

  • Freshman season
    • 35 receptions for 678 yards and four touchdowns
    • two punt returns for touchdowns
  • Sophomore season
    • 54 receptions for 721 yards and three touchdowns
    • one kickoff return for touchdown
  • Junior season
    • suspended

The future of Callaway

According to reports, Callaway said that the recent birth of his new daughter has changed him. However, these recent acts will not look good to the NFL teams that may have wanted Callaway as early as the first-round.

