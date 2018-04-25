Home / NFL / Grateful to be an Eagle: Nick Foles is staying in Philly
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) throws the ball as New England Patriots outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) defends during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Lange April 25, 2018 NFL 109 Views

28-of-43, 373 yards, 3 TDs, 1 TD reception. These were the numbers Nick Foles put up in Super Bowl LII to be named MVP.

Immediately following Philadelphia’s first Super Bowl win, questions about Foles’ future with the team already started to surface.

Super Bowl

The Patriots (15-4) seemed ready to take their sixth championship with Brady and coach Bill Belichick in eight Super Bowls. Brady threw for a postseason record 505 yards and three TDs.

Coming in as the underdogs (+5.5), the Eagles were without their rookie star quarterback Carson Wentz.

Arguably one of the most exciting Super Bowl in decades, the Eagles and Patriots combined for 74 points.

The Eagles were eventually able to pull out the win and hoist their first Lombardi trophy in team history.

Foles’ New Deal

“It’s really a good good contract. It benefits me it also benifts the team as well.” Foles said in an interview with the media.

The Eagles took care of restructuring Foles’ contract this past weekend giving him the starting money he deserves.

Per Garafolo, the Eagles can pick up Foles’ 2019 salary, $20 million. Foles can buy his way to free agency by giving back the $2 million signing bonus he signed in the reworked deal prior to free agency and can make up to $14 million in incentives if he becomes the starter and hits certain on-field benchmarks in 2018.

Foles will also get $250,000 for every game he plays in (has to reach a certain snap percentage), which will double to $500,000 if the team wins.

Happy to stay

“We’re in a very special place, this locker room is a very special place” Foles told the media. “I’m so grateful to be apart of this organization, I’m very excited to see what this team has this year.”

Foles seems content in his position with the Eagles and looks forward to another season with the team.

