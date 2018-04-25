ICYMI: Visiting Santa Fe Raiders Baseball crushes Eastside Rams 15-2

The Santa Fe Raiders baseball team moved to a game above .500 with a shellacking of the Eastside Rams, who continue to have growing pains throughout their young season.

Rams pitcher David Rowe struggles early

Right from the get go, Rowe struggled immensely. He threw several uncharacteristic pitches and hit back-to-back batters. The Raiders took full advantage of Rowe’s struggles, scoring eight runs through the first three innings. Rams head coach Sean Dobbs eventually replaced him with freshman pitcher Elias Medrano. But the damage was already done.

Game Stats

The Raiders didn’t just score 15 runs. They did it at a very efficient level, with a batting average of .600 (18/30). Individually, three Santa Fe Players scored multiple runs, with two of them scoring three runs (juniors Ethan Thompson and John Graetz). Junior Brennan Haire led the team with three RBIs. Defensively, Santa Fe’s three pitchers (Graetz, Nathan Blair and Garrett McCranie) combined for eight strikeouts and two runs allowed on five hits.

Eastside batted .250 as a team (5/20). Freshman Peter Meyers was the team’s best player, finishing with a home run on 2/2 batting. He was the only player to have a run and at least one hit. As for Rowe, he finished his night with two strikeouts, eight walks (four being the result of hit batters), seven hits allowed and eight runs allowed. Medrano finished with one walk, two hits allowed and one run allowed.

Interview with the winning coach

After the game, Santa Fe head coach Mac Rendek discussed what he liked about his team’s performance.