The Fire is Out for the Heat: Philadelphia Moves On

The Philadelphia 76ers doused the Miami Heat’s fire. Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Miami Heat with a final score of 104-91 on Tuesday night. They now will head to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 2012.
