In this photo taken with a fisheye lens, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, of Australia, dunks the ball during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 130-103. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Fire is Out for the Heat: Philadelphia Moves On

Cierra Clark April 25, 2018

The Philadelphia 76ers doused the Miami Heat’s fire. Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Miami Heat with a final score of 104-91 on Tuesday night. They now will head to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 2012. 

