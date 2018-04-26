Home / College Basketball / Condoleezza Rice Committee On NCAA
Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice speaks during a news conference at the NCAA headquarters, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Indianapolis. The Commission on College Basketball led by Rice, released a detailed 60-page report Wednesday, seven months after the NCAA formed the group to respond to a federal corruption investigation that rocked college basketball. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Condoleezza Rice Committee On NCAA

Luke Sylvia April 26, 2018 College Basketball 12 Views

On Wednesday, American political scientist, Condoleezza Rice, and her committee were tasked with a difficult task. The main goal for Rice and her team was to address the many issues that involve the NCAA.

The Takeaway

Media members, such as The Athletic’s Seth Davis, believe the most important issues in college athletics were simply not addressed. These include topics like athletes benefiting from their own likeness, penalties for corrupt agents and apparel companies, etc. However, some believe Condoleezza Rice’s team offered constructive recommendations as a whole.

Here is a list of a few recommendations:

  • Student-athletes should be able to enter the draft but can return to school if they go undrafted.
  • The NCAA to stiffen penalties relating to rules violations
  • Accountability established throughout the NCAA
  • The elimination of the one-and-done rule by allowing 18-year-olds to enter the NBA draft
  • NCAA should partner with the NBA to “create and administer new resources and programs for youth development, including substantial regional camps for collegiate prospects in July where NCAA coaches would evaluate players.”

 

Seth Greenberg’s Thoughts

Many college basketball analysts have been eager to voice their opinion on Condoleezza Rice’s recommendations, and ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg is no exception. While on ESPN Gainesville radio host, Steve Russell’s show Wednesday, Greenberg voiced his opinions on the matter. Essentially, Greenberg’s biggest qualm is in regard to the AAU/summer event tournaments. While Rice suggests a complete remodeling of the summer tournaments, Greenberg believes there are minor fixes to be made — this includes transparency and accountability.

While there are a recommendations Greenberg does not agree with, he does side with Rice on one thing. He thinks punishments should be stricter and people in high power should be held accountable.

What’s Next?

If the NCAA were to act on the suggested solutions presented by Condoleezza Rice and her committee, it could be a significant step in the right direction. Following the NCAA’s decision, the years to follow will be the ultimate decider for the future of college athletics. While there are mixed reviews, one thing is for certain — a change in the NCAA is more than needed.

Tags

About Luke Sylvia

Check Also

NFL Draft Begins Tonight: 5 Fast Facts

Tonight, the lives of 32 football players will change forever as the first round of …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties