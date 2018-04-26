Home / Feature Sports News / Following week of rest, Tampa Bay Lightning ready to face Bruins
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Ryan Callahan (24) sends New Jersey Devils defenseman Mirco Mueller flying with a check during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Following week of rest, Tampa Bay Lightning ready to face Bruins

Alejandro Lopez April 26, 2018 Feature Sports News, Hockey, NHL, Tampa Bay Lightning 49 Views

It’s been said that the NHL playoffs are among the hardest in professional sports. And following a grueling 82-game regular season that saw them finish atop the Eastern Conference, the Tampa Bay Lightning are fully aware that every day — or, rather, day off — counts.

“I’m not one of those (coaches) to say ‘oh yeah, let the series go seven and just keep playing,'” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. “We’ll take the rest. … It’s actually good to watch the other teams beat each other up for a little bit.”

Beat each other up they did. Tampa Bay took their lumps in a five-game first-round series against the New Jersey Devils; but further up the Eastern Seaboard, an Original Six matchup between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs stretched a full seven.

While Boston slugged its way to a 7-4 victory Wednesday night, the Lightning spectated from home. With the East’s top two teams vying for a spot in the conference finals, the decisive edge may rest with whoever can stay intact.

Hard knocks

With a .941 save percentage, netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy has proven vital to the Lightning’s playoff success following a bout with fatigue during the regular season.                                   (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Through one round of playoff action, both squads are operating near full strength. If the regular season is any indication, things may soon change.

According to NHL Injury Viz, the Lightning compiled 136 man games lost over the course of the year. The Bruins, on the other hand, more than doubled that figure, registering 307.

Both clubs also differed in what portions of their lineups fell victim to the injury bug. The Lightning’s top-six remained relatively intact: Outside of second-line winger Ondrej Palat, no skater picked up a knock that forced them to sit out more than four matches. Additionally, no member of their playoff defensive corps was shelved for more than six games.

However, no corner of Boston’s roster was safe. From superstar centerman Patrice Bergeron to stay-at-home blueliner Adam McQuaid, nine regulars missed 16 or more games due to injury.

On paper, both teams are evenly matched: A single point separated them during the regular season, and they are within a half-goal per game of each other in postseason scoring and defense.

As they were against the Maple Leafs, the Bruins will be without the services of blueliner Brandon Carlo and winger Anders Bjork. And with two fewer games played and four more days of recovery, Tampa Bay may have the depth to outlast Boston.

Tags

About Alejandro Lopez

Check Also

Bruins and Capitals Each Look to Win Their Series in 6 Games Tonight

Two more tickets to the second round of the 2018 NHL Playoffs could be punched …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties