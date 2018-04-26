Gator Baseball Hosts Auburn Hoping to End Two-Game Skid

The top-ranked Gator baseball team is looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season.

They host the 22-ranked Auburn Tigers for a three-game series starting tonight at 7 PM. UF lost the series closing game in Lexington to Kentucky 3-2 last Sunday and fell to Mercer at home 6-4 on Tuesday. They are currently 14-4 in the SEC and maintain a four-game lead there.

Despite the two-game losing streak, the Gators are still winners of 15 of their last 19 games.

Probably Pitchers

We've got two of the best in the nation on the mound tonight in Gainesville… 🐊 Brady Singer (8-1, 2.77 ERA)

🆚

🐯 Casey Mize (8-1, 2.25 ERA)#MajorLeagueMatchup #MLBDraft 7 p.m. | @ESPNU pic.twitter.com/K9GeuxPINH — Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 26, 2018

This series features some of the premiere pitching in the nation. Tuesday opens up with Brady Singer facing Tiger top-prospect Casey Mize – who threw a no-hitter last month. It’s a matchup of two possible future first-round draft choices.

Friday’s game starts at 6:30 PM. Junior Jackson Kowar takes the mound with a 7-1 record and a 2.40 ERA. It will be his 11th start and he’s had 9 quality starts on the season. Kowar hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in any of his last five starts.

Auburn will send out Tanner Burns (3-4, 2.29 ERA).

On Saturday at 2 PM the Gators have freshman Jack Leftwich while Auburn has not yet named a starter. It is Leftwich’s first SEC start of the season.

Series History

Auburn is 9-9 in conference this season but is winners of six in a row – with four of those wins coming in SEC play.

Quite the night from @jacckkowen. He picked up win No. 2️⃣ behind a career-long 5.1 innings pitched and matched a career-high with 5️⃣ strikeouts.#WarEagle | #Attack pic.twitter.com/qSWFrd2BXX — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) April 25, 2018

The Tigers swept UF early last season but the Gators eliminated them in the SEC tournament. Three of those four games were decided by one run. UF Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan is 4-2 against the Tigers in weekend series.

Auburn leads the all-time series 131-113-2.

Michael Byrne one of 41 Honored Today

Byrne leads the SEC with 10 saves and has a Gator baseball record 29 career saves. Today he was named Midseason Watch List for the 14th Annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Award.