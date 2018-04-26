The New York Jets Could Move Up in 2018 NFL Draft

The New York Jets are in dire need of restructuring. Clearly. The organization hasn’t made the playoffs in seven seasons; since Mark Sanchez led the team to the 2010-11 AFC Championship game.

The Jets finished the 2017 season with a 5-11 record after a somewhat promising 3-2 start. They are on the right track to turn things around by signing a few household names over the offseason. Now is their time to focus on building a dynasty through the draft.

2018 Draft: New York Jets

The Jets originally obtained the sixth overall pick in the draft. With a roster of inconsistent quarterbacks and implications that this year’s draft is the year of the quarterback, New York traded up for the third overall pick.

“We feel very good about the third pick where we’re at right now,” said Jets’ General Manager Mike Maccagnan. “We think there will be a good player there that we like on our board. We’ll see how it plays out.”

We've acquired the No. 3 overall pick from the @Colts for our No. 6 overall pick, 37th overall pick, 49th overall pick and our 2019 2nd round pick. https://t.co/VtXr7bNuaQ — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 17, 2018

This move puts the Jets in position to acquire one of the top quarterback prospects: Sam Darold (USC), Josh Rosen (UCLA), Josh Allen (Wyoming), and even Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma).

They are, without a doubt, in a much better position in the draft. That said, the move presents another dilemma in terms of drafting a quarterback.

The Browns will more than likely select a quarterback to backup Tyrod Taylor with the first pick. The Giants are also likely to draft their quarterback of the future as Eli Manning is not getting any younger; leaving the Jets with options that may not satisfy their needs.

Speculation around the league is that the Jets will look to make another power move to move up on the draft board.

Tune into the draft Thursday night to find out where the Jets end up in the first round.

Offseason Moves

The future could be bright for New York. Players like Robby Anderson, Marcus Maye and Bilal Powell are gems on their roster, but aren’t enough for playoff contention.

Maccagnan made some hefty moves during the offseason to bulk up their roster before the draft.

Teddy Bridgewater (2018) – formerly of the Minnesota Vikings

Terrelle Pryor (2018)- formerly of the Washington Redskins

Thomas Rawls (2018) – formerly of the Seattle Seahawks

Lucky Whitehead (2017) – formerly of the Dallas Cowboys

Isaiah Crowell (2018) – formerly of the Cleveland Browns

Trumaine Johnson (2018) – formerly of the Los Angeles Rams

The Jets are certainly on their way. Now we wait until the 2018 NFL Kickoff to see if they’re the real deal.