Florida Softball Hosts LSU Tigers

The No. 5 Florida softball team hosts the No. 14 LSU Tigers Friday night to kick-off a weekend series.

The Gators (42-7, 15-3 SEC) will look to extend their win streak to six games against the Tigers (36-11, 9-8 SEC) that began in 2015. In 2015, the Gators handily beat the Tigers 5-0 in the Women’s College World Series after losing the regular season series 2-1. Then, in 2016, Florida swept the three game series. And in 2017, the Tim Walton led Gators handled business in the World Series again to the tune of 7-0. Needless to say, LSU will be more than eager to end their drought Friday night. The Tigers are coming in fresh off of a 4-0 win over South Alabama and a 2-1 series win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

Senior Night Set For Saturday

Senior night takes place Saturday night. Here are the ones that will be honored prior to the first pitch:

Nicole Dewitt: In her time at Florida, Dewitt has earned some incredible accolades. In 2015, she made the All-SEC freshman team. Then, she made the Third Team All-Southeast Region a year later. And in 2017, she racked up the accomplishments — Dewitt earned 2017 All-SEC First Team, NFCA All-Southeast Region First Team, and SEC All-Defensive Team (2B).

Most say @nicoleddewitt23 is a game changer & she has had some BIG moments in her 4 years! We are soo ready to celebrate #23 and the rest of the Senior class this Saturday at 11:30am! 🐊🎉🤗 pic.twitter.com/RKUPOb5Zer — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) April 26, 2018

Kayli Kvistad: Kvistad’s career in Gainesville has been highlighted with multiple awards, including these: 2015 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, 2016 First Team All-SEC, and 2017 First Team All-SEC.

Just ✌️ more sleeps until we get the chance to honor this one of a kind Senior class! @kaylikvistad21 has always been consistent & a constant! We 🧡 you Seniors! We'll see you all weekend as we take on LSU & Saturday at 11:30am as we celebrate these 4⃣ outstanding women! pic.twitter.com/W26WNBTntv — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) April 26, 2018

Aleshia Ocasio: As a solid pitcher for the Gators, Ocasio has received pretty high honors. Ranging from 2015 All-SEC Freshman Team to twice First Team All-SEC in 2016 and 2017, Ocasio has been a key part of the strong foundation of Florida softball.

Senior day is just ✌️days away! Hear how @AleshiaOcasio's teammates describe her! "She does it all…" We can't wait to celebrate our Senior class this weekend & especially Saturday at home! 🤗💙🐊🧡 pic.twitter.com/D1NZQAigc2 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) April 26, 2018

Janell Wheaton: Academic honors have filled Wheaton’s career going back to her freshman season. In 2015, Wheaton won NFCA All-American Scholar-Athlete, and in 2016 and 2017, she was on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Make sure you come out to celebrate this Senior class, @janell_wheaton has been a rock behind home plate & her teammates can't thank her enough! 🐊🤗 Be in your seats at 11:30am on Saturday to watch your 4⃣ Seniors during their special day! pic.twitter.com/XOYCUbl5dd — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) April 26, 2018

Friday Night Details

Where: Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium

When: 5:30 p.m.