Courtesy of UAA Communications l Photo By Jim Burgess

Florida Softball Hosts LSU Tigers

Luke Sylvia April 27, 2018 Gator Softball 13 Views

The No. 5 Florida softball team hosts the No. 14 LSU Tigers Friday night to kick-off a weekend series.

The Gators (42-7, 15-3 SEC) will look to extend their win streak to six games against the Tigers (36-11, 9-8 SEC) that began in 2015. In 2015, the Gators handily beat the Tigers 5-0 in the Women’s College World Series after losing the regular season series 2-1. Then, in 2016, Florida swept the three game series. And in 2017, the Tim Walton led Gators handled business in the World Series again to the tune of 7-0. Needless to say, LSU will be more than eager to end their drought Friday night. The Tigers are coming in fresh off of a 4-0 win over South Alabama and a 2-1 series win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

Senior Night Set For Saturday

Senior night takes place Saturday night. Here are the ones that will be honored prior to the first pitch:

Nicole Dewitt: In her time at Florida, Dewitt has earned some incredible accolades. In 2015, she made the All-SEC freshman team. Then, she made the Third Team All-Southeast Region a year later. And in 2017, she racked up the accomplishments — Dewitt earned 2017 All-SEC First Team, NFCA All-Southeast Region First Team, and SEC All-Defensive Team (2B).

Kayli Kvistad: Kvistad’s career in Gainesville has been highlighted with multiple awards, including these: 2015 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, 2016 First Team All-SEC, and 2017 First Team All-SEC.

Aleshia Ocasio: As a solid pitcher for the Gators, Ocasio has received pretty high honors. Ranging from 2015 All-SEC Freshman Team to twice First Team All-SEC in 2016 and 2017, Ocasio has been a key part of the strong foundation of Florida softball.

Janell Wheaton: Academic honors have filled Wheaton’s career going back to her freshman season. In 2015, Wheaton won NFCA All-American Scholar-Athlete, and in 2016 and 2017, she was on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Friday Night Details

Where: Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium

When: 5:30 p.m.

